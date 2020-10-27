Oros: I discussed with French counterpart on negotiations at EU level on new common agricultural policy

Agriculture Minister Adrian Oros said in Paris on Monday that one of the topics addressed in the discussions with his French counterpart referred to the negotiations carried out at EU level on the new common agricultural policy and the way of integration at national level of the European Commission's strategies, namely "Biodiversity, Farm to Fork and the Green Deal", according to AGERPRES.

The agriculture minister is on an official visit to France with Prime Minister Ludovic Orban.

"In my meeting with my French counterpart, I addressed two sets of issues. The first referred to the negotiations on the new common agricultural policy, the new national strategic program that each country is now drawing up and how we integrate the Commission's biodiversity strategies, the Farm to Fork strategy and the Green Deal," said Adrian Oros at the headquarters of the Romanian Embassy in Paris, in a press conference held together with Prime Minister Ludovic Orban and other government ministers.

He emphasized the very good collaboration he had during this period with his French counterpart.

"Right at the beginning of last week, in Luxembourg, we negotiated for almost 48 hours and we supported each other, in the sense that we got each country about what we wanted. We wanted to keep the coupled support, voluntarily, we wanted to keep the transitional national aid, we wanted to change the reference date for granting this transitional national aid and we got all those things. We also wanted to get flexibility on these schemes that will be applied in the Green Deal strategy, so that we do not we risk losing significant sums from Pillar I, these schemes being mandatory for member countries, but voluntary for farmers," said Oros.

According to him, in the discussions with the French side it was agreed on the need for a responsible agriculture in the two countries and in Europe.

The minister emphasized that Romania also has some priorities in agriculture in which France can help, such as the family farm, where France has a very long tradition, or agricultural technical education and agricultural research.

He added that the Romanian side supports, on the other hand, two initiatives of France.

"The first refers to the protein project and the other, to the four per thousand project, which we now have in debate with those from the Ministry of Environment and we will decide when and in what form we will align ourselves with this project," said Oros.

The agriculture minister also announced in context that two of his colleagues, two secretaries of state, will arrive in France on Tuesday to see how the French network of agricultural product warehouses works.