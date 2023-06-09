Oscar-winning actors and directors, 200 films, 380 screenings, 1,000 guests at TIFF

The Transylvania International Film Festival (TIFF), now at its 22nd edition, begins on Friday, in Cluj-Napoca, with a gala where over 3,000 spectators are expected.

"200 films from 45 countries, 380 screenings, over 1,000 guests - these are just some of the figures of the edition of the Transylvania International Film Festival, which starts on Friday, June 9, with a Gala where over 3,000 spectators are expected. Actors Timothy Spall, Geoffrey Rush, Darko Peric and directors Oliver Stone and Michel Franco are the special guests of the event, which will take place for 10 days in 18 locations in Cluj-Napoca, Floresti and Bontida," according to the press release sent by the organizers.

The first weekend offers the public a meeting with the actor Timothy Spall, known for his roles in the most important British films of the last 30 years, as well as in the Harry Potter series. He will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at the TIFF Opening Gala in Unirii Square.

The moment will be followed by the screening of the comedy Northern Comfort (directed by Hafsteinn Gunnar Sigurđsson).

On Saturday, June 10, cinema professionals, as well as the public, are waited for a meeting with Spall, which will take place at the Radisson Blu Hotel from 10:30. He will have a conversation about his career with Mihai Chirilov, TIFF Artistic Director. Entry is free, subject to spots availability.

"Saturday evening, the Swedish artist Jay-Jay Johanson will perform at Bontida. The show will be followed by the screening of the documentary Ce masinarie fantastica (And the King Said What a Fantastic Machine, dir. Axel Danielson & Maximilien Van Aertryck). Sunday, also at Bontida , the film Infinity Pool (dir. Brandon Cronenberg), not recommended for minors, will be screened", the press release also states.

The program of the first days of the festival also includes the screening of a documentary about the band Omul cu Sobolani, followed by an unplugged concert by the band. Dozens of films are scheduled in theaters, including two Oscar-winning films, Tar (directed by Todd Field, USA) with Cate Blanchett, and Balena (The Whale, directed by Darren Aronofsky, USA) with Brendan Fraser.

Moviegoers are also expected at the Jean-Luc Godard Retrospective, at the first films from the official competitions or at a special screening of the film Padurea Spanzuratilor. Also during the weekend, the activities and films for children and teenagers start in Cluj-Napoca and Floresti.

"Next week, the Australian actor Geoffrey Rush, the American director Oliver Stone, the Mexican director Michel Franco and the Serbian actor Darko Peric are coming to Cluj-Napoca. They will meet the public at special screenings, but also in a series of masterclasses. The director Cristi Puiu and the actress Ana Maria Marinca are also returning to TIFF. They are joined by hundreds of other Romanian professionals - actors, directors or producers," the organizers also announced.

For 10 days, more than 100,000 participants are expected at the TIFF events. The entire program of the festival can be found on tiff.ro or in the official application.AGERPRES