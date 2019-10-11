Outgoing PM Dancila, at beginning of Government sitting: I call on President Iohannis to designate Prime Minister ASAP

Outgoing Prime Minister Viorica Dancila Friday called on President Klaus Iohannis to urgently designate a Prime Minister who will come to Parliament with a Cabinet of Ministers and a governing programme.

"PSD [Social Democrat Party] is continuing its battle (...) and will fight each day so that this alliance of austerity, which drew up the censure motion, not end up hurting Romania as much as it can. It is our duty to limit the devastating effects of the chaos in which Klaus Iohannis placed the country, leaving it without vision, without a governing programme. I am a responsible political figure, I desire stability and good for the people as well as for the country. I wish this period of political instability end as fast as possible, because this blockage generated by President Iohannis has been going on for far too long and is affecting Romania. Thus, I call on the President to fulfill his duties and designate a Prime Minister as soon as possible, so that he/she can present himself to Parliament with a Cabinet of Ministers and a governing programme," Viorica Dancila stated, at the beginning of the Government sitting.