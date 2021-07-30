Over 100 Roman coins and 2,300-year-old silver ornaments discovered by Pielesti local

A treasure trove of over 100 Roman coins and silver ornaments, almost 2,300 years old, discovered last year in a pot by a local from the small town of Pielesti while digging for a swimming pool, has become the property of the Oltenia Museum in Craiova.

The announcement was made on Friday by Chairman of the Dolj County Council (CJ) Cosmin Vasile, who says that these days the local who discovered the treasure received his reward according to the law, meaning 45% of the value of the items.

"Over 100 Roman coins and silver ornaments, almost 2,300 years old, are currently undergoing an extensive process of restoration and conservation. The items were found by a local the small town of Pielesti last May. He was digging in his backyard garden to set up a swimming pool, but stopped work when he found a ceramic pot full of coins, immediately notified the authorities, and the vessel was taken over by experts of the Dolj County Culure Directorat," wrote Cosmin Vasile on Facebook, Agerpres informs.

The Roman coins and Dacian jewelry will be exhibited at the Oltenia Museum in the coming months. "A long process of dating and establishing the value of the found objects followed, and the conclusion was that of a discovery of exceptional value," said the chairman of the Dolj County Council.