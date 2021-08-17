Over 1,000 tonnes of illegally shipped waste, halted at Murfatlar

The Coast Guard border police, in co-operation with customs workers and commissioners of the National Environmental Guard have found two barges loaded with over 1,000 tonnes of iron waste arriving in the port of Murfatlar via the Danube River that were to transit trough Romania from Bulgaria to Turkey in breach of legal provisions, according to a press statement released on Tuesday by the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF).

A check of the two barges, which had been loaded in Bulgaria with ferrous waste bound for Turkey, was carried out on Monday.

"On inspection, it was found that the ferrous waste is mixed with used tires, engines containing lubricants, plastic waste, cardboard, paper, as well as components of end-of-life vehicles. Thus, it was established that the waste shipment does not meet the legal requirements, and the commissioners of the Environmental Guard took the measure of banning the transit of waste through Romania and its return to the country of origin," according to the IGPF statement.

The two barges had also been flagged in June, with a similar load of non-compliant waste, by the border police together with commissioners of the National Environmental Guard. The measure taken back then was to deny entry into Romania and returning the waste to the sender.

According to the source, a criminal case was opened for violation of regulations of waste collection/treatment/shipment and the use of falsified customs documents, Agerpres informs.