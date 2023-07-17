Over 100,000 people - employed in H1 2023 (ANOFM)

A number of 100,142 people were employed in the first half of 2023 as a result of the implementation of the National Labor Employment Program by the labor force employment agencies in counties and in the municipality of Bucharest, the National Employment Agency (ANOFM) informs on Monday.

Of the total number of employed persons until June 30, 2023, 47,057 are over 45 years old, 17,441 are between 35 and 45 years old, 16,850 are between 25 and 35 years old, and 18,794 are young people under 25 years old.

The number of employed women is 45,714, and of men 54,428, their share in the total employed persons being 45.65% and 54.35%, respectively.

Depending on residence, 51,235 people employed in the reference period come from the urban environment, and 48,907 people are from the rural environment.

The level of training of the people for whom a job was identified shows that most have high school (32,975), secondary education (24,460), vocational education (23,089), 10,006 with university education. Of the total number of people employed through ANOFM in the first half of 2023, 39,176 are part of the category of those who are difficult and very difficult to employ.

The most employed people are in Bucharest (10,429), Timis county (6,005) and Neamt county (4,079).

During the reference period, the number of people who benefited from assistance for registration as jobseekers, in order to ensure social protection regarding the granting of unemployment benefits or inclusion in active measures, was 252,605 people. AGERPRES