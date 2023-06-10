Over 100,000 persons enter Romania on Friday, including 11,000 Ukrainians

The General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPR) informs that on Friday, 101,983 people entered Romania through the border points, of which 11,467 were Ukrainian citizens.

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Saturday, approximately 225,050 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, and more than 57,650 vehicles have completed the control formalities (both inbound and outbound) through the border points throughout the country.

Starting from February 10 (pre-conflict period), 4,481,520 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania.

In the areas of competence - the crossing points and the "green border" - the border police detected 60 illegal acts (31 crimes and 29 misdemeanors) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens, and the value of the contravention fines applied amounts to approximately 13,650 RON.

Assets worth 1,430,400 RON were seized for confiscation.

Also on Friday, 30 foreign citizens who did not meet the conditions provided for by law were not allowed to enter the country, and also 30 Romanian citizens were not allowed to leave for various legal reasons.