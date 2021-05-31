Over 101,000 people cross border points, in last 24 hours

Approximately 101,300 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, with over 33,700 means of transportation (among which 8,900 freight vehicles) have carried out the control formalities through the border points at the level of the entire country, in the last 24 hours, the Romanian Border Police announced on Monday.

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES, approximately 48,500 people were at the entry point, with 15,500 means of transportation, and 52,800 people were at the exit point, with 18,200 means of transportation.

The Hungarian border was crossed by approximately 39,000 people with 16,200 means of transportation (2,700 freight vehicles), of which for the exit point there were approximately 21,300 people with 9,900 means of transportation (2,100 freight vehicles).Regarding specific activities, in the competence areas - crossing points and "green border" - the border police has identified, in the last 24 hours, 60 illegal actions (26 infractions and 34 fines) made by both Romanian citizens, as well as foreign citizens.There were discovered, independently or in collaboration with other institutions, undeclared goods which were about to be brought in the country illegally, which surpassed the border cap or were suspected of being counterfeit, with a total value of 463,900 RON.The total value of applied fines goes to up approximately 18,200 RON.In the last 24 hours, 64 foreign citizens were denied access in the country, who did not fulfill the conditions specified by the law, and also 11 Romanian citizens were denied to exit the country because of various legal reasons.