Over 1.05 million employees in Bucharest at end-October 2021, average net salary - 4,612 lei

At the end of October 2021, the number of employees in Bucharest reached 1,054,046 people, compared to 1,034,265 people in the similar period of 2020, according to data centralized by the National Institute of Statistics (INS), Agerpres reports.

At the end of October 2021, the average gross salary was 7,534 lei (6,955 lei in October 2020), and the net one was 4,612 lei (4,243 October 2020).

On the other hand, at the end of October, 14,272 unemployed people were registered, down 1,045 people compared to the same period in 2020. The unemployment rate stood at 1.2% and in the case of men it was 1.1%.

As to pensioners, their number was 481,722 at the end of the third quarter of last year, and the average pension was 2,029 lei.

