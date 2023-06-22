Over 113,000 people enter Romania on June 21, including 16,139 Ukrainian citizens.

As many as 113,204 people, including 16,139 Ukrainian citizens, entered Romania on Wednesday, June 21, the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) reported on Wednesday, told Agerpres.

According to IGPF, at the border points nationwide on Friday, nearly 228,000 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, were checked both on the way in and on the way out of Romania, as well as more than 54,400 means of transport.

Starting February 10, 2022 (pre-conflict time) 4,648,198 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania.

The border police detected 50 illegal acts (29 crimes and 21 misdemeanors) in the areas under their jurisdiction - the crossing points and the green border - committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens, levying over RON 11,200 in fines in the process.

Assets of an estimated value of RON 156,000 were impounded.

Twenty-three foreign citizens who did not meet the conditions provided by the law were denied entry.

Also on Wednesday, 48 Romanian citizens were not allowed to leave for various legal reasons.