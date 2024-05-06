Over 120,000 people cross Romania's borders on first day of Orthodox Easter

Approximately 120,150 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, and over 37,200 means of transport transited the border points throughout the country on the first day of Orthodox Easter, the General Inspectorate of the Border Police informed on Monday.

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES, on the way to enter Romania, 66,754 people passed through the border points, of whom 4,666 were Ukrainian citizens.

In the last 24 hours, in the areas of competence - the crossing points and the "green border" - the border police detected 65 illegal acts (37 crimes and 28 misdemeanors) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens.

The amount of fines applied amounts to over 21,800 RON.

The goods seized for confiscation were worth more than 163,400 RON.

In the last 24 hours, 13 foreign citizens who did not meet the conditions stipulated by the law were not allowed to enter the country, and nine Romanian citizens were also not allowed to leave for various legal reasons.