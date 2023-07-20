Over 138,000 persons enter Romania on Wednesday, including 16,000 Ukrainian nationals.

The General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPR) informs that, on Wednesday, 138,217 people entered Romania through the border crossing points, of which 16,099 were Ukrainian citizens, told Agerpres.

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Thursday, approximately 277,000 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, with more than 71,100 means of transport, went through the control formalities at the border crossing points throughout the country, both on their way in and on their way out.

Starting with February 10, 2022 (pre-conflict period), 5,117,532 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania.

In their areas of operation, the crossing points and the "green border", the police found 42 illegal acts (21 crimes and 21 misdemeanors) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens, with the total value of the fines amounting to approximately 13,500 RON.

Goods were seized for confiscation in the amount of approximately 323,000 RON.

On Wednesday, 30 foreign citizens who did not meet the conditions provided for by law were not allowed to enter the country and 22 Romanian citizens were not allowed to leave for various legal reasons.