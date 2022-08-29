Over 1,387,000 people cross Romanian borders Aug.26-28, 2022

More than 1,387,000 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, as well as about 362,000 means of transport, were checked both on the way in and on the way out of Romania, August 26-28, the Border Police General Inspectorate (IGPF) reported on Monday.

The most transited was the border with Hungary, where more than 692,000 people and 218,000 means of transport were checked in the same period of time.

On Sunday, August 28, 13,018 Ukrainian citizens crossed the border into Romania (down 6.75% on a daily basis). Starting February 10, 2022 (pre-conflict time) until Sunday, midnight, 2,119,126 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania nationwide, told Agerpres.

The border police detected 75 illegal acts (35 crimes and 40 misdemeanors) in the areas under their jurisdiction - the crossing points and the green border - committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens.

Independently or in collaboration with other institutions, undeclared goods that were to be illegally imported in excess of the the allowed customs ceiling or suspected of being counterfeit of a total value of over 212,000 lei were found.

The amount of fines levied exceeded 13,000 lei.

Likewise, 20 foreign citizens who did not meet the conditions provided for by law were not allowed to enter the country, and 47 Romanian citizens were also not allowed to leave for various legal reasons.