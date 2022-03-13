Over 16,000 Ukrainian citizens enter Romania in last 24 hours; almost 400,000 since onset of crisis

The Border Police informs that in the last 24 hours, 75,902 people entered Romania through the border crossing points, out of whom 16,676 Ukrainian citizens, an increase of 2 percent compared to the previous day.

As many as 7,203 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania (up by 8.7 percent) at the border with Ukraine, and 7,789 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania (down by 2.6 percent) at the border with the Republic of Moldova.

Since the onset of this crisis, until March 12, 2022, at 24.00, at national level, 397,542 Ukrainian citizens have entered Romania.

Currently, border control at the entrance to Romania through the border crossing points is carried out effectively, in accordance with the provisions of the national and community legislation, with control lines covered by Romanian border guards to the maximum capacity.

Similar measures to strengthen control and increased surveillance have been put in place at the land border, with additional crews carrying out missions in areas of responsibility. Action is taken in an integrated system with the other institutions with duties in the field, with a view to the operative exchange of data and information, as well as the joint adoption of the necessary measures for the management of cases.