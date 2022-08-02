Over 185,000 people enter Romania on August 1, including around 12,000 Ukrainians

As many as 185,880 people entered Romania on Monday, August 1, including 12,068 Ukrainian nationals, down 8.4% from the previous day, the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) reported on Tuesday.

According to IGPF, at the border points nationwide on Monday, 357,900 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, were checked both on the way in and on the way out of Romania, as well as 98,200 means of transport, Agerpres.

Starting February 10, 2022 (pre-conflict time) 1,778,478 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania.

The border police detected 58 illegal acts (36 crimes and 22 misdemeanors) in the areas under their jurisdiction - the crossing points and the green border - committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens, levying 34,500 lei in fines in the process.