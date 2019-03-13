Over 2.78 mln foreign tourists spend 6.6bn lei in Romania, in 2018 (INS)

More than 2.78 million foreign tourists checked in with Romanian tourist accommodation establishments during the last year, having spent an average of 2,383.5 lei per person, according to the National Statistics Institute (INS) data made public on Thursday.

The total spending of non-residents accommodated in Romania in 2018 amounted to 6.636 billion lei.

The main reason of non-resident tourists' stay in Romania in 2018 was business, participation in congresses, conferences, courses, fairs and exhibitions (56.7pct of the total number of non-resident tourists), representing 60pct of the total. The second reason of non-resident tourists' stay in Romania was private travel (43.3pct of the total number of non-resident tourists), of which holiday trips (66.4pct) stand out. Private trips include holidays, shopping, cultural and sports events, visiting friends and relatives, medical treatment, religion, transit and other activities.

Of the total spending for business, the highest share is spending with accommodation (52pct), with accommodation with breakfast included (91.2pct) being preferred. The spending of non-resident tourists in restaurants and bars was 17.3pct and that for shopping stood at 12.9pct. Out of total shopping spending, 39.9pct represented spending on food and drink purchases, followed by 36.7pct spending on gifts and souvenirs. Car rental spending accounts for 49.9pct of total travel expenses, and spending on access to amusement parks, fairs, casinos, and gaming halls accounted for 40.7pct of total recreational spending.

Of the total number of non-residents arrived in Romania, 48.4pct organized their stay through travel agencies, and 35pct organized their own stay. The main means of transport used by non-resident tourists to arrive in Romania was the plane (79.7pct of the total number of tourists). Own cars accounted for 11.8pct, followed by coaches and buses -7pct and other means (train, river boats, rented cars, motorcycles, etc.) - 1.5pct.

