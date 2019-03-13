Romania, to have integrated information portal on taxpayers' up-to-date situation by 2021

Romania will have by 2021 an integrated information portal on the up-to-date situation of every taxpayer, the Minister of Communications and Information Society, Alexandru Petrescu told Wednesday evening private broadcaster Romania TV.

The Minister of Communications also commented on public statements saying that there would be no more money for pensions and salaries.

"I notice that the same alarmist story comes up, chaos is introduced into the system, fear is being instilled in pensioners. Every time the pensions were paid in time, according to the promises of the governing program. As far as I am concerned, as Communications minister, also managing the Romanian Post and as I was back then General Manager of the Romanian Post Office, I can say that I have never had any delays in paying the pension rights. So from here to saying that there is no pension money, there is already a very long distance. The year 2018 was a year full of alarmist politics and messages of this kind. 65 billion lei were allocated for pensions, of which 62 billion lei were spent. Let us not forget that this allocation for pension rights is a living body, because it has a special dynamics, with inputs, with pension recalculation," Petrescu said.

He added that if January is taken as a landmark, in general, and January 2019, in particular, to mathematically exemplify the fact that there is no retirement money "it is a wrong benchmark."

"The month of January was a special one, as the date of the pension distribution was brought forward," said Alexandru Petrescu.

