Over 2,000 artists, theatrical technicians from 38 countries expected at Sibiu International Theatre Festival

More than 2,000 performing artists and theatrical technicians from 38 countries are expected to participate, August 20-29, in the Sibiu International Theatre Festival (FITS), one of the largest events of its kind in the world, and the biggest challenge to organisers this year is the COVID-19 pandemic, FITS Chairman and Director General of the Radu Stanca National Theatre House Constantin Chiriac said on Thursday, agerpres reports.

"There are about 2,000 participants, performing artists and theatrical technicians from 38 countries form around the world. (...) You can't even imagine the hard work! Every day we look for solutions, we find solutions. Surprises will surely be; I do not know and I cannot determine what is happening in Israel, in the United Kingdom, in France, in Spain and elsewhere. Of course we are making every effort imaginable and unimaginable," Chiriac told a news conference.

Several first performances will be staged at FITS and personalities from around the world of arts will be in attendance.The show "SHAKESPEARE - BACH / Le Main du Temps," starring Charlotte Rampling and Sonia Wieder-Atherton is one of the most anticipated FITS performances, which will take place for the first time in Romania on August 26.Charlotte Rampling, one of the greatest personalities in the world of theatre and film, will receive this year and a star on the Alley of Celebrities in Sibiu City at a ceremony scheduled for Friday, August 27, at 18:00hrs, EEST, in Sibiu, on Citadel Street. She will also be present at the Celebrities Gala, on the same day, at 19:00hrs, at the State Philharmonic in Sibiu, together with the other personalities who will receive a star on the alley this year: Denis O'Hare, Jan Lauwers, Israel Galvan, Akram Khan, Helmut Sturmer, and Yoshi Oida.