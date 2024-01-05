Over 260,400 persons, including round 8,600 Ukrainians, underwent formalities at Romanian border on Thursday

The Border Police Inspectorate General (IGPF) informs that, on Thursday, 260,400 people entered Romania through the border crossing points, including 8,600 Ukrainian citizens.

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Thursday, approximately 168,349 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, entered Romania on Tuesday, 8,636 of them Ukrainians, Agerpres reports.

In their area of operation - crossing points and "green border" - the border police found 47 illegal acts (30 offences and 17 misdemeanors) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens, and the value of the fines imposed amounts to approximately RON 17,500.

Goods worth approximately 281,000 lei were seized for confiscation.On Thursday, 16 foreign citizens were not allowed to enter the country because they did not meet the conditions provided for by the law and 22 Romanian citizens were not allowed to leave the country for various legal reasons.