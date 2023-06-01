Over 30k children visit the Palace of Parliament on June 1.

More than 30,000 children visited the Palace of the Parliament on their birthday, June 1, on the occasion of the Open Doors Day which included several events, told Agerpres.

The third edition of the Children's Senate event, held by the Romanian Senate together with its partners, was considered by the organizers to be "a real success."

Thus, more than 10,000 children visited the Parliament building and spent their day, International Children's Day, in the Senate gardens. The Senate also celebrated the one-year anniversary of the Junior Senate project, dedicated exclusively to children, the only one of its kind developed by a public institution in Romania.

The Chamber of Deputies too opened its doors on Thursday, June 1, on the occasion of Children's Day. Between 10.00 am and 5.00 pm, the institution could be visited by approximately 21,000 children and their companions, according to a press release.