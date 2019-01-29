Over 34,000 companies dissolved in 2018, up 10.13pct from 2017

The number of dissolved companies increased by 10.13pct in 2018, to 34,358 units, compared to 31,197 companies in the previous year, according to data centralized by the National Trade Register Office (ONRC).

The field of activity which recorded the most company dissolving in the first 11 months of 2018 is wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, where 10,788 dissolutions were registered at national level.

AGERPRES .