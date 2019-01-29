 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Over 34,000 companies dissolved in 2018, up 10.13pct from 2017

www.bugetul.ro
firme, afaceri

The number of dissolved companies increased by 10.13pct in 2018, to 34,358 units, compared to 31,197 companies in the previous year, according to data centralized by the National Trade Register Office (ONRC).

Read also: FinMin Teodorovici: 'Budget draft final version to be unveiled Wednesday'

The field of activity which recorded the most company dissolving in the first 11 months of 2018 is wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, where 10,788 dissolutions were registered at national level.

AGERPRES .

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI

EXQUIS.RO

BUGETUL.RO

BLACKNEWS.RO

REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO

Externe

Sănătate

Economie

Social

Cultură si Media

Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.