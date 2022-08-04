Over 3,400 companies and PFAs become insolvent in first six months of 2022

The number of commercial companies and authorized natural persons (PFA) having become insolvent increased by 11.9% in the first six months of 2022, compared to the same period last year, with 3,417 insolvencies being registered, according to the data published on the website of the National Trade Register Office (ONRC).

Most companies and PFAs having filed become insolvent were registered in Bucharest, respectively 599, down by 0.83% compared to the first six months of 2021.

By fields of activity, the highest number of insolvencies was recorded in wholesale, retail, vehicle and motorcycle repair, respectively 884 (minus 5.15% compared to the first six months of 2021), construction - 670 (plus 31.63%) and the manufacturing industry - 422 (plus 9.9%).AGERPRES