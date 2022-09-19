Over 4,000 missions for firefighters last weekend, 170 fire incidents attended

Romanian firefighters had 4,175 emergency situations to deal with last week, most of them related to medical assistance, with the SMURD crews intervening in 3,249 such cases.

According to a press release of the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations, operative crews intervened to extinguish 170 fires and had other 735 actions in support of communities, such as unblocking people or animals, destroying unexploded ammunition.

At the same time, rescue crews were requested to intervene in 21 road accidents, in which three people lost their lives.

In the last three days, during these missions, the military firefighters rescued 19 people in distress.

At the national level, during this period, 25 warning messages were sent to the population through the RO-ALERT system, of which 17 were related to the presence of wild animals and eight related to warnings of hydrometeorological phenomena. AGERPRES