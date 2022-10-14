Over 43,000 Romanians celebrate their name day on the feast of Saint Paraskeva

A number of 43,261 Romanians celebrate their name on October 14, on the feast of Saint Paraskeva, the most common woman's first name being Paraschiva - over 35,000, according to data provided by the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MAI).

According to the MAI, there are 39,649 women and 3,412 men who celebrate their name day on Friday, told Agerpres.

As to women's first names, the situation is as follows:

- Chiva - 427;

- Chivuta - 567;

- Pachita - 411;

- Parasca - 1,135;

- Parascheva - 1,884;

- Paraschieva - 45;

- Paraschiva - 35,046;

- Paraschivuta - 2;

- Paraschita - 77;

- Parastita - 8;

- Vuta - 47.

For men's first names, the MAI highlights the first name:

- Chivu - 226;

- Chivuta - 2;

- Paraschiv - 3,061;

- Paraschivu - 12;

- Paraschita - 6;

- Petcu - 105.