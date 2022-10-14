 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Over 43,000 Romanians celebrate their name day on the feast of Saint Paraskeva

basilica.ro
Sfânta Parascheva – ocrotitoare a Moldovei

A number of 43,261 Romanians celebrate their name on October 14, on the feast of Saint Paraskeva, the most common woman's first name being Paraschiva - over 35,000, according to data provided by the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MAI).

According to the MAI, there are 39,649 women and 3,412 men who celebrate their name day on Friday, told Agerpres.

As to women's first names, the situation is as follows:

- Chiva - 427;

- Chivuta - 567;

- Pachita - 411;

- Parasca - 1,135;

- Parascheva - 1,884;

- Paraschieva - 45;

- Paraschiva - 35,046;

- Paraschivuta - 2;

- Paraschita - 77;

- Parastita - 8;

- Vuta - 47.

For men's first names, the MAI highlights the first name:

- Chivu - 226;

- Chivuta - 2;

- Paraschiv - 3,061;

- Paraschivu - 12;

- Paraschita - 6;

- Petcu - 105.

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.