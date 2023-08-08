Over 50 migrants found hidden in four vans at western border

At the Nadlac II Border Crossing, 38 migrants were caught in three vehicles, driven by Romanian drivers."According to the documents accompanying the goods, the drivers were transporting installations and car components for commercial companies from France and Italy. Following the detailed control of the means of transport, 38 foreign citizens were discovered hidden in the cargo compartments. The persons were picked up and transported to the headquarters of the sector for investigations, where, following the checks, the border police established that they are citizens of Bangladesh, India, Egypt, Pakistan and Morocco, who entered Romania legally on the basis of personal documents," the Arad Border Police reported on Tuesday.Also, at the Nadlac I Border Crossing, 15 people from Pakistan, aged between 20 and 49, were found in a van driven by a 23-year-old Romanian.In all cases above-mentioned, the drivers are investigated for migrant trafficking.