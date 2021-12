Over 500,000 Romanians celebrate their name day on Monday, the Holy Stephen, known as the Holy Apostle, the First Martyr and Archdeacon Stephen, the first martyr of Christianity, stoned to death in Jerusalem for blasphemy.

According to the Directorate for People's Records and Database Administration, in Romania live 356,480 men and 145,109 women bearing the names of Stefan, Stefania or their derivatives.AGERPRES