Over 58,000 people, including 6,843 Ukrainians, have entered Romania on Tuesday

The General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF) informs that on Tuesday, 58,159 people, including 6,843 Ukrainian citizens, entered Romania through the border points.

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday, approximately 121,600 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, and more than 38,150 means of transport passed through the border points throughout the country (both in the direction of entry and exit). of transport, both inbound and outbound.

Starting from February 10 (pre-conflict period), 3,495,110 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania.

The border police detected 40 illegal acts (21 felonies and 19 misdemeanors) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens, and the value of the contravention fines applied amounts to over 11,800 RON.

Goods were seized for confiscation in the amount of approximately 102,200 RON.

Also on Tuesday, nine foreign citizens who did not meet the conditions stipulated by the law were not allowed to enter the country, and 15 Romanian citizens were also not allowed to leave for various legal reasons.