Over 59,000 people enter Romania on November 23, including almost 7,400 Ukrainians

As many as 59,425 people, including 7,439 Ukrainian citizens, up 6% on a daily basis, entered Romania on Wednesday, November 23, the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) reported on Thursday, told Agerpres.

According to IGPF, at the border points nationwide on Wednesday, about 126,800 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, were checked both on the way in and on the way out of Romania, as well as more than 42,000 means of transport.

Starting February 10, 2022 (pre-conflict time) 2,898,931 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania.

The border police detected 42 illegal acts (22 crimes and 20 misdemeanors) in the areas under their jurisdiction - the crossing points and the green border - committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens, levying RON 29,000 in fines in the process.

Assets of an estimated value of RON 617,000 were impounded.

Thirty-one foreign citizens who did not meet the conditions provided by the law were denied entry.

Also on Wednesday, 13 Romanian citizens were not allowed to leave for various legal reasons.