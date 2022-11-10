Over 61,000 people enter Romania on November 9, including 7,538 Ukrainians

As many as 61,088 people, including 7,538 Ukrainian citizens, entered Romania on Wednesday, November 9, the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) reported on Monday, told Agerpres.

According to IGPF, at the border points nationwide on Wednesday, approximately 128,000 persons, Romanian and foreign citizens, were checked both on the way in and on the way out of Romania, as well as more than 42,000 means of transport.

Starting February 10, 2022 (pre-conflict time) 2,792,436 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania nationwide.

The border police detected 77 illegal acts (46 crimes and 31 misdemeanors) in the areas under their jurisdiction - the crossing points and the green border - committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens, levying RON 11,000 in fines in the process.

Assets of an estimated value of RON 4,538,700 were impounded.

Nineteen foreign citizens who did not meet the conditions provided by the law were denied entry.

Also on Wednesday, 14 Romanian citizens were not allowed to leave for various legal reasons.