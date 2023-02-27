Over 6,600 Ukrainians enter Romania on February 26, 2023

As many as 89,586 people, including 6,636 Ukrainian citizens, entered Romania on Sunday, February 26, the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) reported on Monday.

According to IGPF, at the border points nationwide on Monday, nearly 177,000, Romanian and foreign citizens, were checked both on the way in and on the way out of Romania, as well as more than 46,150 means of transport, told Agerpres.

Starting February 10, 2022 (pre-conflict time) 3,633,822 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania.

The border police detected 49 illegal acts (27 crimes and 22 misdemeanors) in the areas under their jurisdiction - the crossing points and the green border - committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens, levying more than RON 16,680 in fines in the process.

Assets of an estimated value of RON 392,800 were impounded.

Thirteen foreign citizens who did not meet the conditions provided by the law were denied entry.

Also on Sunday, 19 Romanian citizens were not allowed to leave for various legal reasons.