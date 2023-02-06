Over 67,000 people enter Romania on Sunday, of which 6,665 Ukrainians

The General Inspectorate of the Border Police informs that on Sunday, 67,032 people entered Romania through the border points, of which 6,665 were Ukrainian citizens, according to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Monday.

Approximately 141,300 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, and over 37,400 means of transport, in both directions, went through the control formalities (both in the direction of entry and exit) through the border points throughout the country.

Starting from February 10 (pre-conflict period), 3,481,431 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania.

The border police detected 41 illegal acts (23 crimes and 18 misdemeanors) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens, and the value of the fines applied amounts to over 10,100 RON.

Goods were seized for confiscation in the amount of approximately 365,500 RON.

Also on Sunday, 24 foreign citizens who did not meet the conditions provided for by law were not allowed to enter the country, and nine Romanian citizens were also not allowed to leave for various legal reasons.