Over 68,000 people enter Romania on March 2, including 7,929 Ukrainian citizens

As many as 68,159 people, including 7,929 Ukrainian citizens, entered Romania on Thursday, March 2, the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) reported on Friday.

According to IGPF, at the border points nationwide on Thursday, nearly 139,700 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, were checked both on the way in and on the way out of Romania, as well as more than 42,800 means of transport, told Agerpres.

Starting February 10, 2022 (pre-conflict time) 3,662,354 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania.

The border police detected 41 illegal acts (15 crimes and 26 misdemeanors) in the areas under their jurisdiction - the crossing points and the green border - committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens, levying more than RON 32,200 in fines in the process.

Assets of an estimated value of RON 12,800 were impounded.

Sixteen foreign citizens who did not meet the conditions provided by the law were denied entry.

Also on Thursday, 15 Romanian citizens were not allowed to leave for various legal reasons.