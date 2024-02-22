Subscription modal logo Premium

Over 70 persons rescued off the mountains by Salvamont in past 24 hrs

As many as 71 persons were rescued, in the last 24 hours, by mountain rescuers, 24 of them being rushed to the hospital, Salvamont Romania announced on Thursday.

In the past 24 hours, the National Dispatch received 71 calls requesting the emergency intervention of rescuers, according to a post on Salvamont's Facebook page.

According to the source, the most calls, 10, were received by Salvamont Sinaia, followed by Salvamont Bihor and Salvamont Brasov Municipality, with 8 interventions each.

"We also received 41 calls requesting advice and information about different tourist routes in the area mountain and about the ski areas," the representatives of Salvamont say.

