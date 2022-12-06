Over 700 artists, at the largest simultaneous caroling in Romania, in Targu Mures

The largest simultaneous caroling in Romania, in which more than 700 artists from the counties of Mures, Sibiu, Harghita and Covasna will participate, will take place on Thursday, December 8, in the Theater Square in the municipality of Targu Mures, from 4 p.m.

The event is organized on the occasion of some traditional events, "White flowers, apple flowers" and "Old people tell stories...", by the Mures County Center for Traditional Culture and Artistic Education in partnership with the Doruri Muresene Cultural Association.

"Representing the richest and most diverse form of spiritual manifestation of the village community, the carols bear witness to cultural traditions of a particular depth established for centuries on the land of our nation. Also, the traditional winter customs are real pearls from the spiritual heritage of popular culture," the Mures County Center for Traditional Culture and Artistic Education announced in a press release.

The president of the Doruri Muresene Cultural Association, folk music singer Costi Dumitru, stated for AGERPRES that he wanted to simultaneously highlight Mures County on the cultural map of the country through this carol.

"Those who will carol will not be only performers of popular music or established traditional folklore ensembles. This time, I invited, first of all, the children from the kindergartens, schools and high schools of Mures, also students from the University of Medicine, Pharmacy, Science and Technology of Targu Mures. A very important aspect, I invited all the Christian denominations to participate and they have already confirmed this to me, which makes me very happy. Basically, I want this event to become a traditional cultural event," said Costi Dumitru.