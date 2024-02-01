Over 7,000 Ukrainian citizens enter Romania on Wednesday

Over 7,000 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania on Wednesday, while a total of about 131,100 Romanian and foreign citizens and about 43,100 means of transport completed the control formalities at border points throughout the country.

"There were 62,442 persons entering Romania, of which 7,025 were Ukrainian citizens. As of 10.02.2022 (pre-conflict period), 7,232,742 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania," reads a press release of the General Inspectorate of the Border Police sent to AGERPRES on Thursday.

In the areas of competence, the crossing points and the "green border," the police found 45 illegal acts (25 offences and 20 contraventions) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens, and the value of the fines imposed amounts to over 16,000 lei.

Goods worth approximately 515,600 lei were seized for confiscation.

On Wednesday, 18 foreign citizens were not allowed to enter the country because they did not meet the conditions provided by the law and nine Romanian citizens were not allowed to leave the country for various legal reasons.