Over 7,400 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania on Saturday

The General Inspectorate of the Border Police informs that, during the day of Saturday, approximately 174,300 people, Romanian citizens, went through the control formalities (both inbound and outbound) through the border points throughout the country and foreigners, and over 48,800 means of transport.

According to a press release published on Sunday, 94,974 people entered Romania, of which 7,439 were Ukrainian citizens.Starting from 10.02.2022 (pre-conflict period) and until Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 24:00, at the national level, 3,627,186 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania.Regarding the specific activities, in the areas of competence - the crossing points and the "green border" - the border police detected, on Saturday, 62 illegal acts (32 crimes and 30 misdemeanors) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens.They were also seized with a view to confiscating assets worth more than 622,000 RON, and the amount of contravention fines applied amounts to approximately 14,000 RON.At the same time, 29 foreign citizens who did not meet the conditions provided for by law were not allowed to enter the country, and 19 Romanian citizens were also not allowed to leave for various legal reasons.