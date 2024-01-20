Over 75,000 people enter Romania on January 19, including 6,666 Ukrainian citizens

As many as 75,244 people, including 6,666 Ukrainian citizens, entered Romania on Friday, January 19, the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) reported on Saturday.

According to IGPF, at the border crossings nationwide on Friday, about 169,700 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, were checked both on the way in and on the way out of Romania, as well as about 48,600 means of transport.

Starting February 10, 2022 (pre-conflict time) until January 19, 2024, midnight, 7,152,790 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania.

The border police detected 30 illegal acts (19 crimes and 11 misdemeanors) in the areas under their jurisdiction - the border crossings and the green border - committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens, levying about RON 2,900 in fines in the process.

Assets worth in excess of RON 122,300 were impounded.

Twenty-two foreign citizens who did not meet the conditions provided by the law were denied entry.

Also on Friday, nine Romanian citizens were not allowed to leave the country for various legal reasons.