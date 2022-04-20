 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Over 750,000 Ukrainians enter Romania since start of conflict

Inquam Photos - Octav Ganea
Inquam refugiati Isaccea

The General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF) informs on Wednesday, that since the conflict began in the neighboring country, over 750,000 Ukrainian citizens have entered Romania.

On Tuesday, during the 24 hour interval, nationwide, 88,586 persons entered Romania through border crossing points, including 7,348 Ukrainian citizens (going up by 11.2% from the previous day).

4,371 Ukrainian citizens have entered Romania through the border with Ukraine (going up by 17%), and 1,334 Ukrainian citizens entered through the border with Moldova (going up by 36%).

Since the start of this conflict and until April 19, at 24:00, nationwide, 751,300 Ukrainian citizens have entered Romania.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.