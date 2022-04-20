Over 750,000 Ukrainians enter Romania since start of conflict

The General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF) informs on Wednesday, that since the conflict began in the neighboring country, over 750,000 Ukrainian citizens have entered Romania.

On Tuesday, during the 24 hour interval, nationwide, 88,586 persons entered Romania through border crossing points, including 7,348 Ukrainian citizens (going up by 11.2% from the previous day).4,371 Ukrainian citizens have entered Romania through the border with Ukraine (going up by 17%), and 1,334 Ukrainian citizens entered through the border with Moldova (going up by 36%).Since the start of this conflict and until April 19, at 24:00, nationwide, 751,300 Ukrainian citizens have entered Romania.