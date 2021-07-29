Over 80% of new loans given between 2016-2020 are in national currency RON

The Romanian banks have given new loans to the population and companies worth 388 billion RON, during the period of 2016-2002, and over 80% of the loans were in RON, according to an analysis made within the #dreptullabanking campaign.

"The distribution on currencies shows an increased interest for new loans granted in the national currency, over 80% of loans during the period of 2016-2020 being given out in RON, while 17.1% were in Euro and 2.5% in USD. The population has accessed loans almost entirely in RON, 98% of the total being in the national currency, which led to the elimination of currency risk. The companies have taken out loans, 66.13% of the total have been in RON, the rest being loans in foreign currency," the quoted source specifies.

The new loans, given in Euro, were accessed mostly by companies (95.24%), while new loans in USD were taken almost exclusively by companies (98.7%).

During the period of 2016-2020, the Romanian banks have given out loans to the population and companies worth 388 billion RON, with 37.5% more than the non-government loan balance since the end of last year, which stood at 282 billion RON.

According to the quoted source, during the last 5 years, the loan requests from companies have boosted the crediting activity at the level of the Romanian banking system. The population accessed 44.45% of the total new loan volume in those 5 years, while companies have taken out loans worth 55.55%.

In Romania, the ratio between loans / deposits for the population and non-financial institutions is 66.38% in March 2021 (64.13% only for Romanian legal entities), while the EU average is of 111%, which shows a large potential which the Romanian banks have in increasing their crediting activity.

Through the #Dreptullabanking campaign, for the first time, the Romanian banks wish to send a message in unison: People need to exercise their right to banking starting with purchasing a home and the goods they need, to their role in the economic development, Agerpres informs.