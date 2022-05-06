Over 860,000 Ukrainians enter Romania since conflict began in neighboring country

Over 860,000 Ukrainians have entered Romania since the start of the conflict in the neighboring country, the General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF) informed on Friday.

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES, on Thursday, during the 24 hour interval, nationwide, 76,348 persons have entered Romania through border crossing points, including 7,733 Ukrainian citizens (going down by 5% from the previous day).

4,147 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania through the border with Ukraine (going down by 9.5%) and 1,502 Ukrainian citizens have entered via the border with Moldova (going down by 14.8%).

Since the start of the crisis in Ukraine (February 24) and until Thursday, nationwide, 866,916 Ukrainian citizens have entered Romania.

Furthermore, 901,445 Ukrainians have entered our country, starting with February 10 (pre-conflict period).