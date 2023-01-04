Over 88,000 people enter Romania on Tuesday, of whom almost 7,000 Ukrainians

More than 88,000 people entered Romania on Tuesday, through border points, of whom almost 7,000 were Ukrainian citizens, the General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF) informs.

According to the IGPF, 206,200 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, with more than 48,200 means of transport, went through the control formalities (both inbound and outbound) at the border points throughout the country, told Agerpres.

Starting from February 10 (pre-conflict period), 3,231,831 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania.

In the areas of competence - the crossing points and the "green border" - the police found 19 illegal acts (11 crimes and 8 misdemeanors) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens.

Also, goods were seized for confiscation in the amount of approximately 539,000 RON, and the value of contravention fines applied amounts to over 3,000 RON.

Also on Tuesday, 14 foreign citizens who did not meet the conditions provided for by law were not allowed to enter the country and 17 Romanian citizens were not allowed to leave for various legal reasons.