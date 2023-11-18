Over 89,000 people enter Romania on November 17, including 7,873 Ukrainian citizens

As many as 89,600 people, including 7,873 Ukrainian citizens, entered Romania on Friday, November 17, the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) reported on Saturday.

According to IGPF, at the border crossings nationwide on Friday, over 176,800 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, were checked both on the way in and on the way out of Romania, as well as nearly 52,800 means of transport.

The border police detected 44 illegal acts (22 crimes and 22 misdemeanors) in the areas under their jurisdiction - the border crossings and the green border - committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens, levying RON 43,900 in fines in the process.

Assets worth about RON 919,300 were impounded.Twenty-three foreign citizens who did not meet the conditions provided by the law were denied entry.Also on Friday, 18 Romanian citizens were not allowed to leave the country for various legal reasons.