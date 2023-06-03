Over 94,000 people enter Romania on June 2, including 10,004 Ukrainian citizens

As many as 94,400 people, including 10,004 Ukrainian citizens, entered Romania on Friday, June 2, the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) reported on Saturday, Agerpres reports.

According to IGPF, at the border points nationwide on Friday, nearly 214,000 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, were checked both on the way in and on the way out of Romania, as well as more than 54,400 means of transport.

Starting February 10, 2022 (pre-conflict time) 4,404,842 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania.The border police detected 56 illegal acts (28 crimes and 28 misdemeanors) in the areas under their jurisdiction - the crossing points and the green border - committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens, levying almost RON 18,300 in fines in the process.Assets of an estimated value of RON 101,500 were impounded.Twenty-six foreign citizens who did not meet the conditions provided by the law were denied entry.Also on Friday, 25 Romanian citizens were not allowed to leave for various legal reasons.