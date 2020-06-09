Palace of Parliament, Victoria Palace, lit up in turquoise to mark Batten Disease Awareness Day

The Palace of Parliament will be lit up in turquoise on Tuesday evening, starting with 22:00 hrs, to mark the International Batten Disease Awareness Day.

The Standing Bureau of the Chamber of Deputies approved, in this sense, the request sent by the president of the Health and Family Committee, deputy Florin Buicu, submitted as a result of the request addressed by the "Rebeca Faith Hope Love Association", informed a press release sent to AGERPRES.

Victoria Palace will also be illuminated on Tuesday evening, between 21:00 and 00:00 hrs, in turquoise, as a sign of solidarity with patients suffering from Batten's disease.

According to a press release of the Executive, the Government thus joins the public institutions that support the campaign aimed at raising awareness on this rare disease, initiated by the Rebeca Faith Hope Love Association.