Paralympic Games: Eduard Novak - 8th in the road time trial

Romanian cyclist Eduard Novak, the current Minister of Youth and Sports, placed 8th in the road time trial, category C4, on Tuesday, at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

Novak (45 years old) was timed with a time of 50 min 16 sec 60/100 on 32 km, finishing on the penultimate place, at 4 min 29 sec 50/100 from the winner, the Slovak Patrik Kuril (45: 47.10). The silver medal went to another Slovak, Jozef Metelka, who arrived 17 sec 95/100 after Kuril, while the bronze was won by the British George Peasgood in the 21st century 83/100.

Novak won the silver medal in this event in 2012 at the Paralympic Games in London.On September 3, Eduard Novak will start in the long distance race, cat. 4-5.Eduard Novak won silver in Tokyo in the 4,000 m individual track race on the velodrome, cat. C4.Also on Tuesday, in the road time trial cat. C2, Eduard Mihaila Moescu ranked 13th (penultimate), timed on 24 km with 44 min 33 sec 36/100. The gold was won by the Australian Darren Hicks (34: 39.78), the silver was won by the Belgian Ewoud Vromant (36: 11.79), and the bronze went to the Frenchman Alexandre Leaute (37: 07.16).Moescu will cycle on Thursday in the long distance race, cat. 1-3.Romania has so far won two medals at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo, the silver won by Novak in the individual pursuit event 4,000 m on the velodrome, cat. C4, and the bronze obtained by judoka Alex Bologa at cat. 60 kg.At the Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Romania participates with 7 athletes, who compete in table tennis, judo, athletics, cycling and archery, the goal being to win three medals.