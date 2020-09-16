Parliament/ Budget Committees approve increase of pensions by 40 pct; article regarding 14 pct increase - eliminated

The MPs in the Budget Committees of Parliament eliminated, on Wednesday, on the proposal of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), the article of the budget revision according to which the pension point will be increased by 14 pct, thus leaving in force the law of the public pension system which provides for a 40 pct increase.

The article according to which the pension point will increase by 14 pct has been removed, thus the MPs decided to "maintain the value of the pension point, as provided by law, at the value of 1,775 RON, for the purpose of maintaining the calendar regarding the increase of the pension point until the entry into force in full of the law referring to the public pension system."

The committees also adopted an amendment, also proposed by the PSD, by which the sums allotted to territorial administrative units (UAT) is increased by 1 billion RON, while for the county seat cities another 500 million RON is allotted, to be distributed equally, regardless of the political color of the local administration.

Through another amendment adopted, the committees have additionally allotted 5.635 million RON, to the budget of the Chamber of Deputies, for the acquisition of equipment necessary for MP offices in the territory, upon the changing of the legislature.

The MPs have also allotted an additional sum of 67 million RON for the Agriculture Ministry, an amount destined for the financing of the Program to complete the national anti-hail and precipitation increase system.

Also in Wednesday's session, the committees have decided to increase the base salaries for teaching staff, as is provided by law, meaning from this year.