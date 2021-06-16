Parliament: Legal committees issue positive report on removal of Ombudswoman

The legal committees of the Senate and Deputies' Chamber on Wednesday issued a positive report, with a majority of votes, on the request made by PNL (National Liberal Party), USR PLUS (Save Romania Union, Freedom, Liberty, Solidarity Party) and the UDMR (Democratic Union of Hungarians of Romania) regarding the removal from office of the Ombudswoman, Renate Weber.

The Ombudswoman, Renate Weber, failed to meet her legal obligations and violated the law on the organisation and functioning of this institution, and the Constitution, shows the request for her removal, submitted by PNL, USR and UDMR.

The three parties in the governing coalition claim that Renate Weber failed to send to Parliament and the Government the special report and the recommendations on the problems existing in the system, as discovered during the investigation into the Caracal murders, violating thus article 5 of the law on the organisation and functioning of the Ombudsman institution, and failed to meet her legal obligations and duty in the defence, protection, and promotion of child rights fields.

The Ombudswoman, Renate Weber, rejected the accusations and said that, had she been invited earlier than one hour before the start of the meeting, she would have brought the documents in support of the activity of this institution.

The Senators and Deputies on Tuesday rejected at their joint meeting the activity reports of the Ombudswoman for the past three years.

The plenary sitting of Parliament is going to meet on Wednesday to debate on the request to remove the Ombudswoman, Renate Weber, according to a decision of the joint permanent bureaus.