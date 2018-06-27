Parliament/No-confidence motion/Dancila: Each Romanian must have freedom to decide where to keep their pension money

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila stated on Wednesday, in the Parliament, that each Romanian must have the freedom to decide where to keep their pension money.

"The issue of nationalizing Pension Pillar II has never been raised nor could it be raised because the funds accumulated there belong to Romanians, and the right to property is guaranteed by the Constitution. What we want is for each Romanian to have the freedom to decide where to keep their pension money and I find it difficult to understand how it is possible for a party claiming to be a liberal to militate for the lack of choice, the imposition by the state of the place where the money should be kept. The issue of dismantling or nationalizing the Pillar II has never been raised, and it would not have been technically possible," Dancila said at the debate on the no-confidence motion against the Government, signed by the National Liberal Party (PNL), Save Romania Union (USR) and People Movement's Party (PMP).The prime minister also said that the Government is not responsible for the trend of inflation, which is under the "care and responsibility" of the National Bank of Romania (BNR), Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Wednesday in the Parliament."The Government is not (...) responsible for the trend of inflation. You know that this is under the care and responsibility of the National Bank of Romania, which, in fact, officially admitted that the inflation we are discussing was not generated by governmental policies," Dancila declared at the debate on the no-confidence motion.