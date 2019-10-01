Parliament: Opposition tables censure motion

The censure motion initiated by the Opposition against the Dancila Government, was tabled in Parliament on Tuesday.

The motion, entitled "In order to rebuild Romania, the Dancila Government must be urgently dismissed!" has 237 signatures from the National Liberal Party (PNL), Save Romania Union (USR), People's Movement Party (PMP), PRO Romania, the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE), the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR), the national minorities, but also from former PSD MPs.

As many as 233 votes are required for the censure motion to be adopted by Parliament.

The Senate and the Chamber of Deputies, in a joint sitting, may withdraw the confidence granted to the Government by adopting a censure motion, with the vote of the majority of the deputies and senators. The censure motion is debated after three days from the date it was presented in the joint sitting of the two Houses of Parliament.