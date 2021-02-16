 
     
Parliament starts procedure to remove Ombudsman Weber

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
renate weber

Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Ludovic Orban announced on Tuesday that Parliament has started the procedure to remove Ombudsman Renate Weber from office, according to AGERPRES.

"We have started the procedure regarding the removal from office of the Ombudsman. It is a procedure that in the last legislature was started by the National Liberal Party (PNL) floor groups. The request of the parliamentary groups, formulated under the previous legislature, was not sent to the joint judiciary committees. At a joint meeting, the standing bureaus refused to carry out the procedures in the Ombudsman Law and the regulatory procedures," Orban said at the end of a joint meeting of Parliament's two standing bureaus.

He explained that, in addition to PNL's notification in this regard, there is another one submitted by PNL MP Florin Roman that was adopted and supported by the parliamentary groups of PNL and the Save Romania Union - the Freedom, Unity and Solidarity Party (USR PLUS) in the Chamber of Deputies and Senate.

"Within two weeks, at the latest, the judiciary committees will consider the request, come up with a report to be sent to a plenary meeting of Parliament," said Orban.

 

